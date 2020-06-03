Funeral services for Delois Jane Evans will be Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Paden with Bro. Terry Pittman officiating.

Delois Jane Evans was born April 8, 1943 in Carnegie, Oklahoma to O.Z. Duncan and Edith (Sewell) Duncan. She passed away, Friday, May 22, 2020 in Paden, Oklahoma at the age of 77.

Mrs. Evans was a resident of the Paden area since 1972. She worked as the treasurer for both Paden Schools and with the Paden First Baptist Church. On May 4, 1962 in Alfalfa, Oklahoma; she married Royce Gene Evans.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Evans of the home; two daughters, Ronda Martin and husband Robert of Paden and Rosaline Cooper and husband Donnie of Yale, Oklahoma; one brother, George Duncan and wife Janice of Hydro, Oklahoma; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Terry Pittman.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

The family of Mrs. Evans would like for friends and family to know how much they appreciate their kind thoughts and prayers and understand the need to stay safe and not be in attendance during the service on Monday.