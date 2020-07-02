Graveside services for Kestutis “Casey” J. Truskunas will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Kestutis “Casey” J. Truskunas was born September 10, 1940 in Kaunas, Lithuania to Irena and Juozas Truskunas. He became a U.S. Citizen on his 18th birthday. He passed away in his sleep, Thursday, June 25, 2020 in The Colony, Texas at the age of 79.

Kestutis and Ramona Truskunas were married November 20, 1965 in Chicago. He was an Army Veteran, a talented draftsman and a loving husband and father.

He is preceded in death by his father, Juozas and his mother, Irena.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona, sister, Jurate, daughters, Kristina (Aldrin) and Nijole (Jason), grandchildren, Brandon, Amalija, Seth, Daniel and nieces and nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Clayton Griggs.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.