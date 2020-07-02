Michael “Katt Daddy” LeMay

Graveside services for Michael Hunter LeMay will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Michael Hunter LeMay was born January 13, 1992 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. He passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 28.

Michael, also known as “Katt Daddy” was a 2010 graduate of Okemah High School and had a heart of gold. Michael loved watching sports, especially OU Football. He enjoyed fishing, singing and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Michael loved everybody and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include mom, Goldie Fairres of Okemah; his mother, LuCretia LeMay of Midwest City, Oklahoma; father John Strunk of Okemah; step-father, Shane Thomas of Okemah; two brothers, Justin Strunk of Okemah and Tristan Thomas of Carlsbad, New Mexico; three sisters, Maranda Whittle of Okemah, Diamond Dodson of Okemah and Haley Thomas of Okemah; grandparents; Cheryl and Dale Fairres of Okemah and Jim and Artie Strunk of Okemah; aunts and uncles, Rita McGraw, Melissa Rodriguez, Michelle Thomas, Charity Fairres, Todd Fairres, Bub Fairres, Jamie Strunk and Jason Strunk; nieces and nephew, Miley, Sutton and Emalyn and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Farris, Heath Magness, Ty Wallace, Nathan Martin, Cody Dodson, Shane Thomas, Justin Strunk and Billy Johnson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Terry Edminsten.

