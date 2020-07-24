John Rico Salazar,67, a resident of Okemah, Oklahoma and a former resident of Van Nuys, California passed away at Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at his home in Okemah, Oklahoma. John was born on August 5th, 1952 in Van Nuys, California to Joe and Juanita(Jones) Salazar

He was a loving husband, father,, grandfather and friend. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to read about the history of the world and was a lover of old movies and hats.

John was preceded in death by his daughter, Joey Salazar and his parents Joe and Juanita Salazar.

No services are scheduled at this time.