Sheila Ann “Rosebud” Mosley, 53, of Stroud, Oklahoma, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sheila was born on November 5, 1966 to Charles James Mosley and Mary Vanita (Dickerson) Pryor.

Sheila graduated in 1985 from Prague High School. She went on to study social work and child development and earned her associate degree.

Sheila enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, drinking beer with family and friends, and spending time with her “Punkin Bugz”, Aubree.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her sister, Crystal Mosley-Jones; a brother, Charles James Mosley Jr.-Himes; and her stepfather, Fred Pryor.

Those left to cherish Sheila’s memory are her son, Jerry Bryant and his wife, Shawntil; brothers, Terry Mosley and his wife, Tammy and Calvin Mosley and his wife, Christy; grandchildren, Aubree Lynn Mosley, Zaylee Dawn Bryant, Fred Landry Bryant, and Kinsley McCormack-Bryant; and her lifelong best friend, Becky Parks; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.