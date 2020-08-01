Funeral services for John P. Plett will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Boley Mennonite Church. Interment will follow at the Boley Mennonite Church Cemetery.

John P. Plett was born June 27, 1930 in Manitoba, Canada to Cornelius and Maria Plett. He passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Boley, Oklahoma at the age of 90.

On September 10, 1950 he and Helena Kornelsen were married and have been residents of the Boley area since 1979. Mr. Plett worked as a farmer all his life. He enjoyed working in his shop building toys for his grandchildren and was a member of the Boley Mennonite Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Benny and Larry Plett; five daughters, Ester Plett, Frieda Martin, Louella Dueck, Caroline Plett and Elma Dueck; two sisters and six brothers.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 70 years, Helena Plett of the home; three sons, Harold Plett and wife Anna of Old Mexico, Ervin Plett and wife Betty of Boley and Arden Plett and wife Carol of Checotah; two daughters, Virginia Wiebe and husband David of Boley and Elizabeth Dueck and husband Peter of Miami, Oklahoma; one brother, Elmer Plett of Old Mexico; 52 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.