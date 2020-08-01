On Monday, July 20, 2020, Terrell “Terry” Dane Clay, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 84.

Terry was born on September 29, 1935 to Ada and Clyde Clay in Okemah, OK. He graduated from Okemah High School in 1953 and was active in all high school sports. He earned a football scholarship to East Central University in Ada, OK. He later transferred to Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical College (Oklahoma State University) to focus on school and play baseball. He received his undergraduate degree in Geology and Math in 1957 and later earned a Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering from University of Oklahoma.

On September 4, 1965, he married Carole Lynn Dube in Baytown, TX. They raised two sons in Midland, TX– Keith and Craig. Terry is survived by his wife Carole; his son Keith and wife Nancy of The Woodlands, TX, grandson Ryan, and granddaughter Courtney; his son Craig and wife Christine of Ridgewood, NJ, granddaughters Lillian and Beatrice, and grandson Wyatt. He is survived by his sisters, Karen Ponder and Kathy Green, both in Oklahoma, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Caring for Terry over the last 18 months, Judie Nunez became an integral part of the Clay family, and we are deeply appreciative.

Terry had a passion for the oil business. He had a succession of career moves that spanned Humble Oil, Pan American Petroleum, The Superior Oil Corporation, First National Bank of Midland, Hilliard Oil & Gas, and over 30 years leading his own company, Terry D. Clay and Associates. Terry loved his lunches and coffees downtown with his “oil bunch.” He felt that our country’s ability to produce oil and gas was a strategic advantage, and he was extremely proud to contribute. Terry was a registered professional engineer and member of several petro-technical societies. He also was passionate about encouraging continuing education, particularly in the areas of science and math.

Terry loved sports and he loved mentoring young people. He was consistently involved in volunteering time and energy to youth sports. Terry coached his kids, he coached kids of friends, and he coached complete strangers – primarily in baseball. He had a quiet belief that he could make his community and ultimately the world a better place by volunteering his time. There are multiple people who have college degrees that owe some of their success to Terry Clay.

Terry was passionate about sports, and he was lucky enough to have a spouse that enjoyed traveling with him to high school and college games. Two of his favorite sports trips were to watch his beloved Oklahoma State Cowboys prevail at the 2012 Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, AZ as well as attending the 2017 World Series in Houston, TX. He enjoyed being outdoors at games, exercising, or playing golf. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served in a number of roles including president of the congregation, elder, and Sunday School teacher.