Paul W. Alred was born October 29, 1941 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Omer Oscar Alred and Ida Mae (Burriss) Alred. He passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 78.

He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

He is survived by three sons, Nick Alred of Cromwell, Oklahoma, Danny Alred of Cromwell and Paul Alred of Okemah; 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

