Phillip Steven Yargee

Funeral services for Phillip Steven Yargee will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Alabama Quassarte Tribal Town Community Center on Highway 27 near Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Yeager Cemetery. Wake services will also be at Alabama Quassarte Community Center on Wednesday evening. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Wetumka, Oklahoma.

Phillip Steven Yargee was born May 10, 1960 in Talihina, Oklahoma to Phillip and Winey (Scott) Yargee. He passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 60.

Mr. Yargee worked for 20 years as a machine tech for Love Bottling Company of Muskogee which he thoroughly enjoyed. He and Annette Hicks were married on November 10, 2001. Mr. Yargee was on the governing committee of the Alabama Quassarte Tribal Town. He was very proud of that and his ceremonial grounds. He enjoyed working on his truck, riding motorcycles, eating and playing bingo and especially spending time with his grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 8 brothers and 2 sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Yargee of Checotah; sons, Mvskoke Mann of Wetumka Dustin Miller of Checotah and Mose Merritt of Wetumka; daughters, Crystal Roberts-Fields and husband Kevin of Seminole, Christina Yargee of Ragtown, Oklahoma, Shannon Proctor and husband Brian of Checotah, Ashley Miller of Checotah and Elena Merritt of Velma Alma, Oklahoma; three brothers, Tarpie Yargee of Cromwell, Oklahoma, Bobby Yargee of Okemah and Jacky Yargee of Okemah; three sisters, Evelyn McLemore of Wetumka, Rovena Yargee of Holdenville and Josephine Yargee of Holdenville 8 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 1 great-grandchild (with one on the way); his uncle Turner Scott of Wetumka and a host of extended family members and dear friends that will miss him dearly.

Serving as active pallbearers will be the Alabama Quassarte Ceremonial Grounds Men.

Honorary bearers include Gary Harley, Billy Ray Harley and Billy Hill.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Frank Moppin and James McHenry.

