HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Last weekend was a very busy weekend at the golf course. The course was full both days.

I saw Jason and Stacy Ward in the clubhouse on Saturday. I spoke to Stacy when she went out, but I didn’t recognize her (Sorry, Stacy). Then Jason came by me and said, “OK, I want a hug.” I replied, “You’re going to have to tell me who I’m hugging.” I was so surprised. My former students grow up and become adults before I realize it.

Jerry Aaron came in on Sunday afternoon and told us about his latest set of golf clubs. He’s decided that searching for the perfect golf clubs is futile. He was disgusted with his swing. He said, “It’s just not like it used to be .” Jerry, it’s probably just because you don’t get to play as much as you used to. You’re still a great golfer.

32 players participated in the 2-person scramble on Thursday, August 13th. Jake Stapp and Justin Groves won the scramble with a score of 5 under par. Greg Upshaw won the prize for the longest drive and Pat Boatman won for the closest to the pin.

A whopping 68 players turned out for the 4-person scramble on Monday, August 19th. When Chuck and I went down to see how things were going, I was amazed by all the golf carts buzzing around like bees.Three teams tied with a score of 6 under par. After a chip-off, the team of Danny Fults, John Powell, Clint Carpenter and Steve Burden were the winners over the team of Travis Scott, Aaron Jarvus, Justin Groves and Trent Jarvus and the team of Skeeter Smith, Clayton Griggs, Loren Aldridge and Dustin Danker. Needless to say, it was 9:00 o’clock by the time everyone got finished, prizes were awarded and carts were put away.

It will be interesting to see what next week has in store.