Lightning bolt leaves its mark on local church

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 5, the heavens opened up over a local church and delivered something unexpected – a powerful bolt of lightning.

“God is good. This could have been a lot worse…He really protected us,” said Mike Neal, Senior Pastor of Victory Christian Center in Okemah.

At 6:57 a.m., a time when the church was empty, lightning struck the church building, leaving behind a jagged, gaping hole in the roof. The church’s sound system and other electronic devices, including a computer system, were also damaged.

A hole in the roof and a burnt-up sound system was not enough to keep the church from having weekend services. Neal said they were able to borrow a sound system in time for Sunday morning services and the hole in the roof had been temporarily fixed.

“Now we’re just waiting on the insurance adjusters to come out here and give us an estimate on the damages,” Neal said on Tuesday.

Victory Christian Center is located at 702 South Ninth Street. Services are held at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.