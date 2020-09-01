William “Boogie” Henson, 70, of Okemah, Oklahoma passed from this life Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

He was born February 7, 1950 to William H. Henson, Sr. and Pauline (Lyndsey) Deere in Wewoka, Oklahoma.

Boogie was raised in Cromwell and graduated with the class of 1968 from Butner Schools. He spent most of his life in the Cromwell and Okemah area.

He proudly served his country in the Oklahoma National Guard Charlie Company 120th Engineer Battalion.

Boogie retired from General Motors after 25 years of service.

Boogie loved his grandchildren and spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Henson, Sr. and Pauline Deere; and sister, Theresa Henson.

Those left to cherish his memory are 4 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, William “Bryan” Henson of Cromwell, OK, Donnie Ray and Sarah Henson of Tecumseh, OK, James Robert and Vanessa Henson of Seminole, OK and Wesley Cameron Henson; 5 grandchildren, William Chase, Kara Dawn, William Boone, Holden William and Shiann Swearingen; 1 sister, Betty and Jack Ryan of Grapevine, TX; 2 brothers, Tommy Joe and Coleen Henson of Okmulgee, OK and David Lyndsey of Holdenville, OK; and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 and continue through service time. Service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with Brother Fred Lyndsey officiating. Burial will follow at Little Quarsarty Cemetery in Cromwell, OK under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah.

