Funeral services for Agnes Louise Tweedie will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM, graveside at Sandcreek Cemetery west of Okemah.

Agnes Louise Tweedie was born October 14, 1941 in Hickory Ridge, Oklahoma to Jasper Felton Smith and Lorene Marie (Wells) Smith. She passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Okemah at the age of 78.

Agnes was a longtime resident of Okemah and a devoted and active member of the United Pentecostal Church of Okemah. She retired from the Allen Bradley Company in Shawnee. Agnes was active in the Okemah Food Bank and also with the county election board. She was a strong Christian woman who stood on faith every day of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents; half-brother, Jesse Smith and brother in law, Charles Guinn.

She is survived by her son, Rocky Joseph Griffin of Okemah; two brothers, Andy J. Smith of Okemah and Carl W. Smith of Okemah; two sisters, Mary Ellen Guinn of Okemah and Doris Ann Beaver and husband Bill of Bristow; two grandchildren, Rocky Joe Griffin and wife Abby of Edmond, Oklahoma and Misty Roshel Gonzalez and husband Manuel of Roland, Oklahoma and five great-grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. David Shatwell and Rev. Thomas Wallace.

