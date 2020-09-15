Funeral services for Arthur Winford Bussey will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Full Gospel Chapel in Welty, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Welty Cemetery.

Arthur Winford Bussey was born April 21, 1942 in Mason, Oklahoma to Felix H. and Arteen (Long) Bussey. He passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home in Welty at the age of 78.

Winford worked in the oilfields before moving to Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1970. He drove a truck for Dr. Pepper and later for Coors Distributing where his route let him service the Welty and surrounding area. He later worked as a forklift operator and lumber yard manager for Buford White’s Lumber in Shawnee before moving back to Welty. He then drove a truck for H&H Cement in Bristow and later with Parkline Manufacturing in Bristow before retirement. In July of 1992 he married Shirley Barnes. After retirement, Winford, enjoyed gardening. He would sell his garden raised vegetables and was very proud of his delicious cantaloupes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Matthew Bussey and five sisters, Earlene Rich, Myrtie Bell Robins, Hazel Brown, Luvicy Tilton and Wanda Lee Bussey.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bussey of the home; his son, Jeff Bussey of Prague, Oklahoma; daughter, Susan Steele and husband Jeff of Meeker, Oklahoma; step-children, Bryan Stice, Shawn Stice, Ryan Stice and Lisa Wright and husband Andrew; 6 grandchildren, David Bussey and wife Maleah; Carley Bussey, Caleb Bussey, Annie Bussey, Benjamin Steele and Jeremiah Steele; step-grandchildren, Andrea Wright, Shelton Wright, Emily Stice, Daniel Stice, Brianna Stice and Alex Stice and four great-grandchildren, Jase Bussey, Karisyn Bussey, Carson Bussey and Nicole Bussey.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Donnie Gregory.

