Funeral services for Bonnie Leonia McDade will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Bonnie Leonia McDade was born March 27, 1934 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Grevel C. and Ruth (Belcher) Smith. She passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 86.

Bonnie was a resident of the Okemah area all of her life. On February 10, 1950, in Okemah, she married Cecil Oscar McDade; he later preceded her in death August 19, 1995. Bonnie was a hardworking homemaker and housewife who enjoyed working on her flower beds, her lawn and picking up pecans. She will be dearly missed.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Linda Carol McDade; son in law, Gene Collett; two brothers, Leonard Smith and Raymond Smith and sister, Barbara Manire.

She is survived by three daughters, Darlene Kay Collett of Henryetta, Bonnie Jean Wilbourn and husband Bobby of Shawnee and Sandra Lee Coon and husband Phillip Jr. of Castle; one sister, Anna Haddox and husband Charles of Okemah; 14 grandchildren, Sherri Collett of Tulsa, Brian Collett of Okmulgee, Lisa Rzany of Shawnee, Michelle Brady of Shawnee, Steven McLellan of Franklin, Tennessee, Sandy McLellan of Schulter, OK, Shawnna Looney of Broken Arrow, Sasha Coon of Broken Arrow, Shaun Coon of Okemah, Phillip Coon III of Norman, Dillion Coon of Okemah, Kelan Coon of Okemah, Shalayna Coon of Okemah and Kainan Coon of Okemah; 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Isiah McBroom, Kelan Coon, Brian Collett, Jonas Collett, Scott Brady and Brian Looney.

