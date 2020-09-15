Byrd Workman Jr.

Byrd Workman was born October 18, 1943 in Logan, West Virginia to Byrd and Ruth (Johnson) Workman. He passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Enid, Oklahoma at the age of 76.

Mr. Workman had been a resident of the Okemah area for more than 20 years. He and Malinda Collins were married October 2, 1965 in Logan, West Virginia. Mr. Workman was a retired mechanical engineer who enjoyed working on electronics and televisions and racing cars. He also worked as a paramedic for a fire department and attended the First Baptist Church of Weleetka.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Baisden.

He is survived by his wife, Malinda Workman of the home; one son, Joseph Workman and wife Marla of Okemah; one daughter, Michelle Workman of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; his brother, Richard Baisden and wife Patricia of Harts, West Virginia; three sisters, Connie Marsh, Hester Ann Hodge and Kathy Carroll all of Logan, West Virginia; six grandchildren; Ashley Workman-Ketchum and husband Kirby, April Anna Workman, Amber Joe Workman-Hayes and husband Jackson, Brandon Joseph Workman, Steven Tillery, and Larissa Tillery; five great-grandchildren; Kimberly Ketchum, Mercedes Campbell, Braxton Ketchum, Ivy Merrel and Paden Hayes.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

The family of Mr. Workman will greet friends for viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services are pending and will take place in Chapmanville, West Virginia. Service information will be posted when available.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.