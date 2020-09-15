Elevator at courthouse inspected, 5 violations issued

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

The Oklahoma Department of Labor (ODOL) has given Okfuskee County 60 days to bring the elevator at the county courthouse into compliance with safety standards.

ODOL has jurisdiction to ensure that elevators, escalators, moving sidewalks and similar devices are installed, maintained, and regularly inspected in compliance with recognized safety standards and codes.

According to a report presented Tuesday to the board of county commissioners, ODOL conducted the inspection on Sept. 3 and issued five violations, all of which must be corrected by Nov. 2. The agency issued a temporary certificate of operation for the elevator, which expires at that time.

Corrections ordered to be made by ODOL include monthly testing and logging of the firefighter service (the special elevator mode which is activated in the event of a fire), placing the “ABC” fire extinguisher in the machine room and keeping its door closed and locked. In addition, the door restrictor brackets, which keep the elevator car door from opening more than four inches when it is outside the landing zone, must be adjusted. A rope data tag must also be installed on the elevator’s ropes.

The commissioners approved the inspection report and authorized the necessary actions to bring the elevator into compliance by the Nov. 2 deadline.

In other actions on Tuesday, the board approved the transfer of $3,000 in appropriations for the Free Fair Board and the transfer of $2,807.27 from the sheriff”s department’s service fee account to the commissary account to correct an error.

The board also approved county official’s reports for August and the allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax, which totaled $13,727.77. No action was taken on a recommendation from 911 Board Chairman Dan Parrish to have the commissioners hire someone check on and inventory signage needs.

In addition, the board approved $400 in blanket purchase orders for parts and $34,324.62 in claims for items purchased.

The commissioners typically meet each Monday at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the courthouse, although this week’s meeting was held on Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday. All board meetings are open to the public, subject to the COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place. A face mask or suitable face covering is required to gain entrance to the courthouse, which is limited to the north entrance only. All visitors are subject to a COVID-19 screening, which includes a temperature check.