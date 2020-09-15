Jaden Michael Lacroix Losh was born February 5, 2010 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Jeff and Kristi (Clark) Losh. He passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Tulsa Oklahoma at the age of 10.

He is preceded in death by Fred Clark, Charles Guinn, Lisa Mullens, Bill & Anna Burtchett, and Bub & Debbie Burtchett

Jaden loved his mom, dad and sisters very much. He loved watching the movie Tangled and being outside. Jaden also enjoyed eating dum dums and Cheetos.

He is survived by his parents Jeff and Kristi Losh, three sisters Maycee Losh, Makinna Losh, and Rosa Guevara; Aunts and Uncles; Janette & Tony Brown, Annette and Michael McGee, Jamie and Brian Swayze, Kolby & Amber Clark, Logan & Courtney Thomas, Erin Putman, Charlene Smith and Joe Losh. Grandparents; Kathy & Don Thomas, Mike & Jane Clark, and John Losh. Great Grandmothers; Mary Guinn, and Verna Clark.

Pallbearers will be Tony Brown, Michael McGee, Joe Losh, Erin Putman, Brian Swayze, Kolby Clark, Trey Jordan, and Michael Whitmore.

Honorary Pallbearers: Suzanna Sly, Lisa Hudgins and Amelia Marshall.

Funeral Service will be held at the Church of Christ in Okemah, Ok. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am.

Interment following service at Highland Cemetery, Okemah, Ok.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

