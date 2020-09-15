Jane Curry

Dorothy “Jane” Curry, 95, of Stonewall, OK, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Welty, OK on December 20, 1924, to Cora and Loy Greer. Jane was raised in Oklahoma where she met her husband of 55 years, Jack E. Curry. She, Jack and their family lived in the Okemah, Oklahoma area for around 30 years. The couple moved to Ada in 1996.

Jane was member of Harmony Church in Ada. She has been actively engaged in church activities and services since childhood. Jane had countless number of friends throughout Oklahoma and several surrounding states. Loving and compassionate are two adjectives often used when speaking of her. Her love for all animals, particularly her pets, was a wide known attribute. She often referred to her dog, Lucky, as her best friend and was her best friend for approximately 14 years.

Her ability to befriend people throughout her life was impressive and extensive. The devotion she had to her friends and family will forever be appreciated. She was well known for her remembrance of special occasions and sending the people she cared for the appropriate card. Often times cards would be sent just to say, “Sending you my love,” or, “Thinking of you.”

The world has lost a gem, but heaven has gained one. Dorothy Jane Curry was the best of us and we were extremely fortunate to have her with us for a while.

Preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, one brother and one sister. She is survived by three sons, Gary and his wife Sandy Curry of Ada, Lary Curry of Broken Arrow, Mark and his wife Janet Curry of Ada, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Criswell’s with interment at Rosedale Cemetery, Ada, OK. Reverends Dean Stone and Dave Evans will officiate.

Pallbearers were Justin Curry, Chuck Lancaster, Stanley Sawyers, Keven Lee, Kevin Luper and Paul Scroggins.