The Central Oklahoma Youth Bass Club Bass Tournament

The Central Oklahoma Youth Bass Club held a fishing tournament at Okemah Lake on Saturday. The organization is open to kids in kindergarten through 12th grade and Saturday’s event drew 11 contestants. Participants included Landen and Chase Burk accompanied by their father, Ben Burk; Aiden Johnson and his father, Jeremiah Johnson; Rylie Rosenfelt and his father, Rustie Rosenfelt; Seth Sruggs with his father, Danny Scruggs and Jett Terry with his father, Dick Terry. The father-son duo of Jeremiah and Aiden Johnson won the tournament. (Photos by Justin Scrimshire)