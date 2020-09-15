Services for Vicki Jo Ned will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Viewing will be Monday, September 14, 2020, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM also at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Vicki Jo Ned was born April 12, 1964 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. She passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 56.

Vicki worked as a nurse at the Creek Nation Community Hospital and was a resident of Okemah. She enjoyed collecting things, Indian beadwork, going to the casino and yard sales and more than anything else, spending time with her family and grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom L. Ned; her parents and one grandson, J.T. Heath.

She is survived by her son, Harley Joe Shatswell of Rogers, Arkansas; daughter, Chrystie Ann Heath and husband Jason of Gravette, Arkansas; brother, Charles McCombs of Springdale, Arkansas; sister, Lisa Henson of Sand Springs, Oklahoma and four grandchildren, Katelyn Baker, Garyn Heath, Rachel Heath and Dylan Rosson. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends that she loved very much.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

