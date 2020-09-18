State election board cautions voters about mailing from OKVOTE

Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board cautioned voters about a mailing from a Tulsa-based organization, “OKVOTE,” after state and county election offices received several complaints from voters this week.

The mailing is an unsolicited, pre-filled voter registration application accompanied by a letter that mistakenly advises some recipients that “according to State Election Board records” they are not registered to vote at their current address – even though official Election Board records actually show many of the recipients who have contacted election officials are already properly registered.

“State and county election officials are not affiliated with OKVOTE nor with this mailing,” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said. “Although we know OKVOTE has good intentions, this mailing has caused confusion by mistakenly telling some registered voters that they are not registered to vote at their address. We encourage voters who received this letter to use the official OK Voter Portal or contact their County Election Board to confirm their voter registration.”

Voters have until October 9 to update their voter registration or register for the first time for the 2020 General Election. Voters can use the State Election Board’s new online Voter Registration “Wizard” to complete an application online, then print, sign and mail it to their County Election Board. A paper voter registration application can also be printed from the State Election Board’s website.

Ziriax said voters with questions or complaints about the OKVOTE mailing can contact the OKVOTE organization directly at [email protected]

Ziriax also urged voters to use official Election Board sites for election information or voter services.

“If you want to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, find your polling place, get a sample ballot, or sign up for election reminders, the best place to get these services is from the State Election Board or your County Election Board,” Ziriax said