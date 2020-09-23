Funeral services for Harley Amsie Smith will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Berryhill-Holahta Family Cemetery west of Okemah.

Harley Amsie Smith of Castle, Oklahoma was called to his eternal heavenly home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma on April 25, 1944 to Marion Wesley Smith and Elsie Alice (Simmons) Smith.

In 1968, Harley met the love of his life, Arlinda Holahta. During this union they had two children. After serving his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and being honorably discharges in 1970, he began working for Degge’s Oilfield Service driving water tank trucks. He also worked for Chester Biggs Salvage before starting his own salvage business which was known as Smitty’s Salvage for 15 years. He also enjoyed going to church services at the 8th Street Community Church where he loved everyone there and considered them family. Harley was a great husband, father, uncle, brother in law and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Darrell Smith, Rodney Smith, Keith Smith and Johnny Smith; two sisters, Nadine Smith and Bonnie Arnold and one niece, Gloria Arnold.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Arlinda Smith; one son, Harley Joe Smith and companion Danielle of Okemah; one daughter, Cynthia Smith-Sanders and husband James of Okemah; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Murleen, Kevin, Bonnie, Wesley, Kyra, Lovie and Lania; two great-grandchildren, Cecelia and Serenity and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Nocus Holahta, Russell Locust, Charles Buckley, Timothy Buckley, Daniel Canard and Doug Switch.

Honorary bearers include Newman Phillips, Noah Phillips, B.J. Arnold, Timmie Holahta and Alfred Berryhill.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Charlsie Rich and assisted by Bro. Mark Rich.

The family of Harley will be hosting a luncheon at 12:00 PM on Thursday at the Castle Community Center in Castle, Oklahoma.

