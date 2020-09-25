Gloria June Bryant McIntosh,

Gloria June Bryant McIntosh, 71, of Okemah, Oklahoma passed away on September 23, 2020 in Okemah surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Jones Harkins Funeral Home in Wilburton.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Panola Baptist Church in Panola with Rev. Tony Randol officiating. June will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wilburton with her nephew: Mr. Brent Ferris officiating.

Pallbearers will be Mike Wheeler, Clay Humphreys, Justin Eubanks, Henry Watkins, Colten McGill, and Laramy Freeze.

June was born on May 21, 1949 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Alonzo Woodward and Naomi (Taylor) Woodward. She married David Bryant on October 1, 1965 in Oklahoma City. They shared 40 years of marriage before his passing in 2005. June married Warren McIntosh on June 25, 2006 and moved to Okemah.

June owned and operated the Panola Store along with David for many years and were members of the Panola Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, nature, crocheting, and cooking. She especially loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed. June loved shopping with her girls and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband: Warren McIntosh of the home; her three children: Sandy Cearley and husband, Jim of Okemah, Kevin Bryant and wife, Melissa of Stigler, and Christi Humphreys and husband, Jeff of Okemah; her grandchildren: Kassi Freeze, Matt Bryant, Vanessa McGill, Cara Eubanks, Bailey Watkins, TaLinda Cearley, Trapper Cearley, Heath Cearley, Kayla Cearley, Kaylee Medlock, Tyler Medlock, Clay Humphreys, Ty Humphreys, and Emilee Humphreys; her great grandchildren: Reece, Bentlee, Haven, Stetson, Oaklynn, Kimber, Everleigh, Easton, and Roper Jay; her sister: Ruth Giza and husband, Ron Tripp of Shawnee; and other loved ones.

June is also preceded in death by her father: Alonzo Woodward; her mother: Naomi (Taylor) Woodward Greenwood; husband, David Bryant; three siblings: Bruce Greenwood, Maxine Haese, and Rita Flynn; and a very special life-long friend: Charlotte Barger.