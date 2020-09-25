James Alan Brandt

James Alan Brandt was born September 22, 1979 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to James Donald Brandt and Katherine (Smith) Brandt and passed from this life on September 19, 2020 at the age of 40.

James was raised in Okemah and attended Okemah School. He was very musical and was active in the school band. He received the John Phillip Sousa Music Award his Junior and Senior years along with numerous other awards and recognitions. He graduated from Okemah High School in 1998 as the Valedictorian of his class. James received a “full-ride” band scholarship to Oklahoma Baptist University where he played trombone. He graduated in 2002 with a music degree and became the band director for Okemah Schools.

James was also heavily involved in Gospel music. He joined a local ministry called The Homesteaders Quartet, now known as The Williamsons. He wrote many well-known songs which were recorded by his group as well as other national groups such as The Kingsmen and The Gold City Quartet. The Williamsons went on to become the only group in Oklahoma to receive a #1 Southern Gospel song and now have two to their credit. They are also three time winners of the Diamond Award for Mixed Group of the Year. The entire group attributes much of their success to James’ composing and production skills in the early days of their ministry.

In the past few years James completed a Masters Degree in Biblical Counseling and authored several books with Biblical themes. He also wrote full years of home school curriculum for his daughter, Gracie Kay, who was the joy of his life.

He enjoyed drawing and cooking. Of course writing and composing music brought much meaning to his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, his paternal grandparents Sterling and Edna Brandt, his maternal grandfather Alvie Smith, who he was never privileged to meet, and his grandmother Gracie and her husband Bill Alsup, who James knew as his grandfather, and a niece Sarah Beth Brandt.

Survivors include: a daughter Gracie Kay Brandt and her mother Tiffany; his mother Kay Brandt; a brother Tommy Brandt and wife Gina, and a sister Penny Strunk and husband James, all of Okemah; along with several other extended family members and many friends.

Graveside rites will be held Tuesday, September 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah with Rev. Jeremy Fairres and Rev. L.D. Davis officiating. Pallbearers will be Don Williamson, Darin Hebert, Bo Chesser, Wayne Richardson, Steven Brandt, and Tommy Brandt. Honorary bearers will be Jarrod Vanderslice, Jerry Pilgrim, and Lisa Williamson. Interment will follow under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka.