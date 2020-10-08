Homecoming and Senior Night celebrated, game cancelled

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

(Editor’s note: Coverage of Senior Night will appear in next week’s edition).

For the second time this season, COVID-19 threw a wrench into the Panther’s season as Liberty High School was forced to withdraw from competition due to a student’s exposure to the virus. In spite of the game not being played, the stands were full of proud parents, family members and friends to celebrate Homecoming and recognize the senior student athletes and band members who compete during the fall.

As of press time a make-up date has not been scheduled for the Liberty game but Coach Turner said talks are underway to make that happen. The Panthers are now in the district portion of their schedule and due to amended rules from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Association concerning this unique season, total number of wins are at a premium. To have a legitimate shot at being crowned district champions, it is critical to play as many district opponents as possible.

With no remaining bye-weeks left on the schedule, it is highly likely the best options will include either a Monday or Tuesday night contest, which means if the game is re-scheduled, the Panthers will be looking at a stretch of three games in eight days. While the game did not occur, Homecoming still went on as scheduled and Raegan Daily was named Homecoming Queen.

The freshman attendant was Veronica Ramsey. Veronica is the daughter of Amanda and Keith Ramsey and the granddaughter of Teri Polito. Veronica is a five-year member of McIntosh Tumbling and a member of the cheer team. Veronica enjoys hanging out with her friends, cruising around looking for nice houses with her mom and watching Netflix.

Veronica’s escort was senior, Mason Cruz. Mason is the son of Cynthia L’Ecuyer and Mason Cruz and the grandson of Wanda and Harvey Little. Mason is a four-year member of the football team, a two-year member of the basketball team and a one-year member of the baseball team. In his free time, Mason enjoys hanging out with his brother Mikey and his friends. After high school Mason will head to Fort Jackson to finish his 36-week AIT for the Army and then go to college.

The sophomore attendant was Zhoie Fraser. Zhoie is the daughter of Lana and Caleb Fraser and the granddaughter of Roberta and Gary Maxwell, Joannie and Michael Fraser. Zhoie has cheered for two years, run track for two years and been a member of student council for two years. Zhoie enjoys fishing, playing volleyball and hanging out with her youth group.

Zhoie’s escort was senior, Jesse Watts. Jesse is the son of Rodney Watts and Michelle Hessman and the grandson of Dobie and Susan Welcher and Randy and Becky Watts. Jesse has played football for four years, powerlifting for four years and has been a member of Ag for four years. In his free time, Jesse enjoys hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family. After high school, Jesse plans on going to the oil field to work for his papa’s company and then start his own company.

The junior attendant was Harley Robison. Harley is the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Robison and the granddaughter of GL & Debbie Curtsinger and Kathy and the late Frank Robison. Harley is a four-year member of band, a three-year member of Beta Club, a two-year class officer and a two-year member of the academic team. In her free time, Harley enjoys reading, drawing and hanging out with her friends.

Harley’s escort was senior, Korbyn Vansant. Korbyn is the son of Robert and Laura Vansant and Brandi and Jeremy Cox and the grandson of Lonnie and Pam Lancaser and Kathy and Terry Dobson. Korbyn has played football and golf for four years, been in band for three years and powerlifting for two years. In his free time, Korbyn enjoys hanging out with friends, gaming, talking to his girlfriend and playing guitar. After high school Korbyn plans to go to college to get his degree in software development.

One of the three senior candidates was Hannah Howeth. Hannah is the daughter of Andrua Walkup and Charles and Tammy Howeth and the granddaughter of Brenda and David Walkup and Charles and Janet Howeth. Hannah has been a football manager for three years, a member of HOSA for two years and a member of National Honor Society. Hannah enjoys hanging out with family, friends and Brenan and watching Netflix. Hannah’s future plans are attending Rose State and becoming a dental hygienist.

Hannah’s escort was senior, Collin Sands. Collin is the son of Jeanine Sands and the grandson of Irean Hummingbird and Wisey and Earl Sands. Collin has played football for four years and powerlifting for four years. In his free time, Collin enjoys playing video games, hanging out with his family and friends and going fishing. After high school, Collin plans to go to college and become an environmental science specialist.

The second senior candidate was Hailey Fairres. Hailey is the daughter of Jeremy and Crystal Fairres and the granddaughter of Lonnie and Karon Cheatwood and Sandra and Mark Stafford. She has been a member of Beta Club for three years, student council for three years, C Club for two years and football manager for two years. In her free time, Hailey enjoys going to church, spending time with her friends and family and watching NCIS and Criminal Minds. After high school, Hailey plans to attend college to pursue her dream of being an RN.

Hailey’s escort was senior, Jaelin “JJ” Magness. JJ is he son of Zondra and Johnny Magness and the grandson of Doris Davis and Rosie Moore. JJ is a member of the football and weightlifting team. In his free time, JJ enjoys spending time playing guitar and playing PS4 with his friends. After high school, JJ plans to go to college and play football.

The final senior candidate, who was crowned Homecoming Queen on Friday night, was Raegan Daily. Raegan is the daughter of Curtis and Michelle Daily and the granddaughter of Betty and the late Cecil Campbell, Carol Harris, Karen Kimball and the late Darrel Daily. Raegan is a four-year class president, a four-year member of student council and co-president of student council for the past two years. Raegan is a three-year member of Beta Club, and an Oklahoma and National Honor Society Member, as well as a manager for the football team. Raegan enjoys hanging out with her friends and family, attending FBC youth group and working at Corral Nutrition. After high school, Raegan plans to attend OSU.

Raegan’s escort was senior, Tyler Campbell. Tyler is the son of Ronnie and Theresa Campbell. Tyler has played football for four years, track for three years and powerlifting for three years. In his free time, Tyler enjoys hunting, fishing and throwing some mud on the truck.

The flower girl for the Homecoming court was Jocee Gaskill. Jocee is the daughter of Jobe and Lacee Gaskill and the granddaughter of Gary and Susan Gaskill, Karen Inman and Blake Magness. Jocee loves playing with her siblings, camping, cheering and going to her grandparents.

Jocee’s escort and crown bearer for the Homecoming court was Cole Beaver. Cole is the son of Randi and Dakota Baldwin and the grandson of Della and Bill Hill, Mike and Randi Dunson and Sarah and Sam Beaver. Cole enjoys playing video games, working out and playing outside.

The Okemah Panthers are scheduled to resume gridiron action this Friday night with a road game against Allen.