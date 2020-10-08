Funeral services for James V. Flowers Jr. will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Schoolton Cemetery west of Okemah.

James V. Flowers of Okemah, Oklahoma passed from this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Ada, Oklahoma on July 7, 1942 to Virgil Flowers and Verlie G. (Sliger) Flowers.

On May 13th 1963, James married the love of his life, Carlis Raye Clayton. James and Carlis have been married 57 years. He retired from General Motors after 33 years as a painter. He also enjoyed his farm, and classic cars. James was a great husband, father, and grandpa. He will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Carla Renee Flowers, brother; Arley Joe Flowers and Great- Grandson; Isaac Cetina.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carlis Raye Flowers, one son, James Flower III and wife Robin Flowers of Okemah, two daughters, Regina Riggin and husband Bruce Riggin of Okemah, Rena Chamberlain of Seminole, one brother, Harold Flowers of Florida, one sister, Roshea Schultz of Moore, 6 grandchildren; Brenton Riggin and wife Trista Riggin, SaShell Cetina and husband Oswaldo Cetina Jr., James Curtis Flowers and wife Shelby Flowers, Ranon Seth Riggin and wife Brenea Riggin, Carlon Rene Riggin, and Taryn Blake Chamberlain, 12 great-grandchildren, Layla Rayne Riggin, Ralaya Minner, Braylee Riggin, Natalie Grace Riggin, De`hvanni Bethany, Roque` Lei Bethany, Rhyne Alayn Bethany, Marissah Lynn Bethany, Sophia Estrella Yvonne Cetina, Angelina Jamie Marie Cetina, Hayden Mattie Ruth Flowers, and Ragan Lynn Flowers.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Sean Brewer, Steve Brewer, Shane Self, J.C. Flowers, Brent Riggin, Francis Underwood, and Terry Groves.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Richard Underwood.

