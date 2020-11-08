Leave a Comment

Newly-licensed realtor follows in grandfather’s footsteps

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

A recent high school graduate is following in his grandfather’s footsteps by venturing into the real estate business.

Ty Holt, who graduated from Okemah High School in 2018, recently obtained his real estate license and joined the Carl Alls Real Estate team, the very place his grandfather, Bobby Massey, once worked.

“My grandpa was my inspiration for getting into the real estate business,” Holt said. “I’ve always thought about becoming a realtor, even while I was in high school. I thought maybe I was too young, but grandpa encouraged me to go ahead and do it.”

According to Holt, he passed the Oklahoma real estate exam the “first shot out of the box,” a feat many people seeking their license do not accomplish. Statistics show that only 55 percent of those taking the exam pass it on the first time.

Owner/Broker Carl Alls said Holt was mentored in customer service, a “must have” skill for his employees, by Hen House owner Kristy Lesley, who also recently joined his team as a realtor.

“I require two things of my employees, which are good negotiation skills and excellent customer service,” said Alls. “This young man fits the bill in both areas. He is a very, very caring person, which is the key to success in this business. He is going to be a great asset to our team.”

Holt, who still works part-time at the Hen House, said he is eager to make his first real estate deal.

“I’m excited about people moving to Okemah to make it better than it already is, and I’m ready to help people buy or sell their home,” Holt said.