Delia Irene Pecore Zientek (October 20, 1933 – October 28, 2020)

A dedicated homemaker and wife of nearly 70 years, proud member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and devoted parishioner of both St. Theresa’s and St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Delia was beloved for her gentle smile and quick wit. A native of Shawnee and longtime resident of Wetumka, she shared her musical talent as a band clarinetist and church pianist. She opened her door, kitchen, and heart to everyone.

Delia was preceded in death by parents Autwin “A.B.” and Iness Logan Pecore; brothers Anthony “Tony”, Edward, and David Pecore; brothers-in-law John Oglesby and Wayne New and sister-in-law Frankie Dickenson Pecore Bland; son Andrew Zientek; nephews Anthony “Tony” Pecore and Phillip Oglesby; and nieces Lissia and Sherrie Pecore. She is survived by Julian Zientek, whom she married on November 25, 1950; her sisters Mary Alice New, Catherine Oglesby, and Peggy Pecore, brother-in-law George Bland and sisters-in-law Rebecca Scullawl Pecore and Hannelore Neuroth Pecore; children Theresa and husband Daryl Talbot, Michael and wife Linda Poole Zientek, Cecelia and husband Mike Lenggenhager, Mary Elizabeth Zientek, Margaret Zientek, and Timothy Zientek; grandchildren John and James Zientek, Chris and wife Janette Steele Lenggenhager, Kenny, Kevin and Sheila Keahnah Talbot, Tesia Zientek, and Joseph and wife Brittney Turner Zientek; and great-grandchildren Dillyn, Jason, Brayden, and Delia Talbot; Bryden and Myka Lenggenhager; and Blaine, Autwin, Emilia, and Rosemary Zientek. She will be remembered fondly by longtime family friend Marvin Vinson, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless others who called her “Mom” and “Grandma.”

Family and friends will celebrate Delia’s life at St. Benedict’s Church with visitation from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and wake to follow at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4th and a funeral mass on Thursday, November 5th at 2:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Benedict’s Food Pantry or Social Services.