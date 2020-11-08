HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

On Saturday, October10th, Brian Jones from Tahlequah came into the clubhouse. He had come to visit his son, Justin Jones, who lives in Okemah. They had brought four young boys out to play golf. Justin told Earnie that his dad used to be the golf coach at Muskogee, so Cason Jones (age 4), Maddox Cobb (age 5), Nolen Jones (age 7), and Ryder Latham (age 10) had some good help in learning to play. They looked like they had fun, too.

Kevin Evans from Henryetta also came to play golf on Saturday. He had bought a new club, but forgot to bring it with him, so his wife brought it to him so that he could practice with it. Kevin, I sure hope that you took her out to dinner for that.

Hartsell Brinlee was mowing around the edge of the lake on Saturday. All the water lilies and their seed pods make it hard to see where the water starts, so he slid off into the lake on the mower. He called the clubhouse and Earnie went over to the lake and pulled him out. We’re glad that you’re all right, Hartsell.

I told you about Ava Davis from Prague a few weeks ago and that I expect her to be on the pro tour in a few years. Her dad, Ron Davis, brought her over on Monday, October 12th. She is 6 years old and has her own clubs. She was dressed as a “haunted ballerina” for Halloween.

24 players turned out for the 2-person scramble on Thursday, October 8th. Three teams tied with a score of 3 under par. A scorecard playoff made Travis Scott and Robbie Deere the winners over Jim Manning and Pat Vaughn, and Loren Aldridge and Skeeter Smith. Loren Aldridge took the prize for the longest drive and Jim Manning won for the closest to the pin.

38 golfers played in the 4-person scramble on Monday, October 12th. Danny Fultz, John Powell, James Wynn and Clint Carpenter won the scramble with a score of 6 under par. Chuck Johnson won the prize for the longest drive and Dante Landers won for the closest to the pin.

The beautiful weather that we have been having is perfect for golf. I hope that it continues.