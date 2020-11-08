Funeral services for Justin Ty Strunk will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Justin Ty Strunk was born March 24, 1994 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Jon Strunk and Goldie Fairres Strunk. He passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 26.

Justin was a 2013 graduate of Okemah High school where he loved playing football. He worked in the oilfields and enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his friends and family. Justin had a great sense of humor and was a hard worker who loved his family dearly. He ended up saving lives also, through organ donation, which helps give his family comfort during this difficult time. Justin will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael LeMay.

Survivors include his mother and step father, Goldie Fairres Strunk and Shane Thomas of Okemah; his father, Jon Strunk of Okemah; his brother, Tristan Thomas of Carlsbad, New Mexico; three sisters, Maranda Whittle of Okemah, Diamond and Derek Williams of Wetumka and Haley Thomas of Okemah; grandparents, Cheryl and Dale Fairres and Jim and Artie Strunk; nieces, Miley, Emalyn, Brantlee and Sutton; aunts, Lucretia LeMay, Rita McGraw, Michelle Thomas, Melissa Rodriguez, Charity Fairres, Penny Strunk and Heather Strunk; uncles, Jamie Strunk, Jason Strunk, Bub Fairres, Todd Fairres and Kurt Fairres; the love of his life, Marysa Erickson and a host of cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Tyler Erickson, Brody Clark, R.C. Clark, Cody Dodson, Jesse Vanderslice and Troy Stacy Jr.

Honorary bearers include Bub, Todd and Kurt Fairres and Derek Williams.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.

Visitation and viewing will take place at Goldie’s house at 502 1/2 E. Broadway starting Friday afternoon until service time..

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.