Okemah High School seniors honored early this year

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

As COVID-19 continues to loom over the school year like an early evening shadow, the uncertainty of the times prompted a combined Homecoming and Senior Night event, in order to make sure that the fall student athletes and band members were recognized for their hard work.

On Sept. 25, twenty-six seniors along with their parents gathered onto the field inside the Pecan Bowl immediately following Homecoming and were rightfully honored for their contributions and achievements as Panthers. The following is a list of those seniors who were recognized.

Tyler Campbell is the son of Ronnie and Theresa Campbell. Tyler has played football for four years, track for three years and powerlifting for three years. In his free time, Tyler enjoys hunting, fishing and throwing some mud on the truck.

Mason Cruz is the son of Cynthia L’Ecuyer and Mason Cruz and the grandson of Wanda and Harvey Little. Mason is a four-year member of the football team, a two-year member of the basketball team and a one-year member of the baseball team. In his free time, Mason enjoys hanging out with his brother Mikey and his friends. After high school, Mason will head to Fort Jackson to finish his 36-week AIT for the Army and then go to college.

Mikey Cruz is the son of Cynthia L’Ecuyer and Mason Cruz and the grandson of Wanda and Harvey Little. Mikey has played football for four years, basketball for four years, and has been a member of Este Cate Club for three years. In his free time, Mikey enjoys spending time with his family, watching Gracie play softball and giving Skeeter a hard time. Mikey likes playing games with his brother and hanging out with his nieces. After high school, Mikey plans to complete his time in the military and go to college to become a nurse.

John Harjo is the son of Thomas and Andrea Little and the grandson of Wanda Little. John has played football for four years, basketball for two years, track for one year, robotics for one year, and has been a member of Este Cate Club for two years. In his free time, John enjoys spending time with his friends Konner and Eli, sleeping and going out to eat. After high school, John plans to go to college for carpentry.

Ethan Hodgens is the son of William Hodgens and Lisa Gatewood. Ethan has played football for one year, baseball for two years and basketball or one year. Ethan enjoys burning Byron in practice and carrying his friends in War Zone. After high school, Ethan plans to go to college and play basketball.

Jaelin “JJ” Magness is the son of Zondra and Johnny Magness and the grandson of Doris Davis and Rosie Moore. JJ is a member of the football and weightlifting team. In his free time, JJ enjoys spending time playing guitar and playing PS4 with his friends. After high school, JJ plans to go to college and play football.

Collin Sands is the son of Jeanine Sands and the grandson of Irean Hummingbird and Wisey and Earl Sands. Collin has played football for four years powerlifting for four years. In his free time, Collin enjoys playing video games, hanging out with his family and friends and going fishing. After high school, Collin plans to go to college and become an environmental science specialist.

Korbyn Vansant is the son of Robert and Laura Vansant and Brandi and Jeremy Cox and the grandson of Lonnie and Pam Lancaster and Kathy and Terry Dobson. Korbyn has played football and golf for four years, band for three years and powerlifting for two years. In his free time, Korbyn enjoys hanging out with friends, gaming, talking to his girlfriend and playing guitar. After high school, Korbyn plans to go to college to get his degree in software development.

Jesse Watts is the son of Rodney Watts and Michelle Hessman and the grandson of Dobie and Susan Welcher and Randy and Becky Watts. Jesse has played football for four years, powerlifting for four years and has been a member of Ag for four years. In his free time, Jesse enjoys hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family. After high school, Jesse plans on going to the oil field to work for his papa’s company then starting his own company.

Lucas Wilkerson is the son of Travis and Carol Wilkerson, the grandson of Debbie Wilkerson and he late Don Wilkerson and the late Delores Bricen. Lucas has played football for four years, golf for four years and powerlifting for three years. In his free time, Lucas enjoys fishing and hanging out with friends. After high school, Lucas plans to attend Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech and study aviation maintenance technology.

Mallory Baker is the daughter of Gary and Tracy Baker and Debbie and Thomas Cole and is the granddaughter of Gary Baker, Marlene Whitson and Elsie Brown. Mallory has run track for four years, been a member of student council for four years, Beta Club for four years and C Club for two years. Mallory has played basketball for two years, cheer for one year and football manager for one year. In her free time, Mallory enjoys living life and making memories with her friends. After high school, Mallory plans to attend OSU and earn her radiology degree and continue her education to become a radiologist and make the big bucks.

Raegan Daily is the daughter of Curtis and Michelle Daily and the granddaughter of Betty and the late Cecil Campbell, Carol Harris, Karen Kimball and the late Darrel Daily. Raegan is a four-year class president, a four-year member of student council and co-president of student council for the past two-years. Raegan is a three-year member of Beta Club, an Oklahoma and National Honor Society member and a manager for the football team. Raegan enjoys hanging out with her friends and family, attending FBC youth group and working at Corral Nutrition. After high school, Raegan plans to attend OSU.

Hailey Fairres is the daughter of Jeremy and Crystal Fairres and the granddaughter of Lonnie and Karon Cheatwood and Sandra and Mark Stafford. Hailey has been a member of Beta Club for three years, student council for three years, C Club for two years and a football manager for two years. In her free time, Hailey enjoys going to church, spending time with her friends and family and watching NCIS and Criminal Minds. After high school, Hailey plans to attend college to pursue her dream of being an RN.

Hannah Howeth is the daughter of Andrua Walkup and Charles and Tammy Howeth and the granddaughter of Brenda and David Walkup and Charles and Janet Howeth. Hannah has been a football manager for three years, HOSA member for two years and a member of the National Honor Society. Hannah enjoys hanging out with family, friends and Brenan and watching Netflix. Hannah’s future plans are to attend Rose State and become a dental hygienist.

Maddie Landers is the daughter of Vicky and Anthony Landers and the granddaughter of Bill and Joyce McCutheon, Eddie and Jana Farrell and Marvin Landers. Maddie has cheered for three years, ran track for three years and played softball for one year. Maddie has been a life long member of First Baptist Church. Maddie enjoys hanging out with her friends and family, spending time with her niece and nephews, going to work, talking on the phone and spending time with her mom. After high school, Maddie plans to go to college and become a radiologist.

Madison Main is the daughter of Laura Lawson and Wesley Richter and the granddaughter of Sherry and Robert Gideon. Madison has cheered for four years and been a member of student council for one year. In her free time, Madison enjoys going to tumbling, riding her four-wheeler and hanging out with her youth group. Madison’s future plans are to become an LPN and crime scene investigator.

Maycee Losh is he daughter of Kristi and Jeff Losh and the granddaughter of Don and Kathy Thomas, Mike and Jane Clark, Tommy and Connie Goff and John Losh. Maycee has cheered and played softball for four years, played basketball for three years, been a member of student council and Este Cate Club for three years, Beta Club for two years and National Honor Society. Maycee enjoys hanging out with her family and friends and spending time with her youth group from Last Chance Baptist Church. Maycee’s future plans are to attend college to become a teacher and cheer coach.

Jayden Duke is the daughter of Brandi Danker and Bryan Duke and the granddaughter of Douglas Danker and Anna Ashley. Jayden has played softball for four years and basketball for one year. In her free time, Jayden enjoys hanging out with Jenna, Stevi and Chelsey and spending time with her sister and Jehnnie. After high school, Jayden plans to go to college and become a veterinarian.

Sierra Hicks is the daughter of Leyahna and James Hicks and the granddaughter of Rev. Wayne and Lucille Harjo, Helen and the late Tommy Frank and Gracine and the late Terry Hicks. Sierra is a four-year member of Este Cate Club, a three-year member of color guard, Beta Club and National Honor Society. Sierra is a two-year member of the softball team and National Technical Honor Society and a one-year member of the basketball team, C Club and yearbook. In her free time, Sierra enjoys sleeping, watching Greys Anatomy, listening to music and playing volleyball with her family. After high school, Sierra plans to attend OSU to earn a Master’s degree in psychology and become a counselor.

Gracie Smith is the daughter of Skeeter and Suzy Smith and the granddaughter of Pat and the late Ed Smith, the late Diane Rich, Robert and Karen Perkins and the late Anna Smith. Gracie has played softball and run track for four years and basketball for two years. Gracie has been in student council for four years, Beta Club and National Honor Society for three years and Este Cate Club for two years. In her free time, Gracie enjoys having movie nights with friends, golfing with her dad, making late night snack trips with Sydney, watching Dateline with her mom and being lazy every chance she gets. After high school, Gracie plans to achieve her degree in occupational therapy at OSU.

Louisa Harjo is the daughter of Cassandra Thompson and the granddaughter of Eugenie Tiger. Louisa is a four-year member of the Este Cate Club, Beta Club and the track team. Louisa is a three-year member of the cross-country team, a two-year member of color guard, softball and powerlifting teams and a one-year member of the basketball team. Louisa enjoys sewing, spending time with her family, taking naps and enjoying life. After high school, Louisa plans to attend the Academy of Arts University and earn a degree in fashion design.

Sophie Turner is the daughter of Joe and Melissa Turner and the granddaughter of Vicki and Jake Larney and he late Robert Tabor and Betty and Daniel Turner. Sophie has run cross-country and track for four years and played softball and basketball for four years. Sophie is a four-year member of student council and Este Cate Club where she has been president, vice-president and student representative. Sophie is a three-year member of Beta Club and the National Honor Society and a two-year member of C Club. Sophie enjoys hanging out with Kurtis, Maddie “Gax” and Kaylee, watching Panther football with her family and attending youth group with her church. After high school, Sophie plans to attend college and reach her educational goals.

Madison “Maddie” Francis is the daughter of Jim and Sandra Lambert and the granddaughter of Wile and Patsy Pigeon and the late James and Nancy Lambert. Maddie has run cross-country and track for four years, been a member of Este Cate Club for four years, Beta Club for three years and C Club and student council for two years. Maddie is a member of Okemah First Baptist Church. Maddie also enjoys running 5k’s, riding four-wheelers, eating ice cream and hanging out with her friends and family. After high school, Maddie plans to attend NSU to major in nutritional science.

Paige Bishop is the daughter of Alan and Rebecca Bishop and the granddaughter of Joey and Twyla Bishop and Amos and Ruth Coon. Paige has been in the band for five years, color guard for five years, student council for four years, Beta Club for three years, yearbook for two years and Gold for two years. In her free time, Paige enjoys riding around with Gracie, swimming, spending time with her family and hanging out with her brothers. Paige’s future plans are to go to college.

Dominic Dennis is the son of Brandon Dennis and Alicia and JC Semon and the grandson of Joey and Twyla Bishop and Kimberly and Mark Larkins. Dominic is a seven-year member of the band and a three-year member of the academic team. In his free time, Dominic enjoys playing with his dogs, sleeping and listening to music. Dominic’s future plans are to go to college, work and make his dog proud.

Taylor Neeley is the daughter of Daniel and Karie Neely and the granddaughter of Kenny and Pam Camp and Dave and Diane Neely. Taylor is a nine-year member of 4-H, an eight-year member of band, a six-year member of ARBA, AMLRP, St. Pauls youth group and gifted and talented. Taylor is also a two-year member of drama and a one-year member of FFA. In her free time, Taylor enjoys playing with her cats and rabbits, playing games, watching videos and hanging out with family and friends. Taylor’s future plans are to attend OSU and get a zoology and animal care degree.

Tyler Speir is the son of Alisha and Clifton Sands and Brandon Speir and the grandson of Michelle and Dewayne Smith, Thompson and Gina Speir and Clifford and Lisa Sands. Tyler is a five-year member of band, a four-year member of student council and academic team and a three-year member of Beta Club. Tyler enjoys practicing music, reading and hanging out with his friends. Tyler’s future plans are to go to college and major in political science.