Repeat offender pleads guilty to robbing Paden bank

By Ken ChildersONL Editor

A Shawnee man has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing BancFirst in Paden at gunpoint and is headed back to prison after a short-lived freedom.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced last week that 42-year-old Bobby Ray Scott III entered a guilty plea to bank robbery, which is punishable by not more than life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

On June 12, barely one year after being released from federal prison, Scott walked into BancFirst Paden and verbally demanded money while brandishing a pistol. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash then headed west in a newer model white Jeep Cherokee. Scott was on the lam for about three weeks before being apprehended and in late July, it was announced that he had been indicted on bank robbery charges by a federal grand jury.

The indictment alleged that “the defendant, by force, violence and intimidation did take from the person and presence of another, money belonging to and in the care, custody, control, management and possession of BancFirst located in Paden, Oklahoma, the deposits of which were then insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and in committing such offense, the defendant, Bobby Ray Scott III, did assault and put in jeopardy the life of another person by the use of a dangerous weapon, that is a firearm.”

The charges arose from an investigation by the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office, the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Trails Task Force. The Safe Trails Task force is made up of a coalition of numerous Federal, State, Local and Tribal partners. The Safe Trails Task Force allows participating agencies to combine limited resources and increase investigative coordination to target violent crime, drugs, gangs, and gaming violations. Assistant United States Attorney Dean Burris represented the United States in the case.

The Honorable Steven P. Shreder, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a pre-sentence investigation report. Assistant United States Attorney Dean Burris represented the United States at the plea hearing.

According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records, Scott had been in and out of the state prison system between 1995 and 2017, including a multi-year stint that began in January 2011. Federal Bureau of Prisons records indicate he was released from a federal penitentiary on May 19, 2019.

Scott’s rap sheet includes charges of second-degree burglary, assault and battery, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, knowingly concealing stolen property, eluding a police officer and driving with an invalid driver’s license.