Graveside services for Leon Tiger will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Wetumka Indian Baptist Church Cemetery in Okemah.

Leon Tiger was born December 29, 1946 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Ella Marshall and Johnson Tiger, the 7th of 10 children. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Oklahoma City at the age of 73.

Leon grew up in Holdenville, Oklahoma and graduated from Holdenville High School in 1965. He married Julia Vivian Kauley on November 18, 1981 in Del City, Oklahoma. He was a barber for over 40 years having graduated from Tulsa Barber School. Leon was also a proud member of the 1964 Holdenville High Scholl State Championship Football Team.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julia Vivian “Vicky” (Kaulay) Tiger; one sister, Mattie Lowe and five brothers, Eugene, Daniel, Johnson III and Bobby Tiger.

Survivors include his two sons, Zachary Leon Tiger of Oklahoma City and Johnson “Tippy” Chebon Tiger and wife Crystal of Sapulpa; daughter, Hattie Sue Plentyhoops of Owasso; brother, Woddy Fields; three sisters, Phyllis Lowe and husband James of Holdenville, Doris Anderson and husband Bob of Lamar and Pat Herrod of Holdenville; four grandchildren, Yolanda Minjarez of El Paso, Aaron Minjarez of Maryland, Julie Minjarez of Owasso, Slate Tiger of Sapulpa and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Kimber of Owasso and Vivian Kimber of Owasso.

Pallbearers will be Johnson Tiger, Zachary Tiger, Marcos Dickerson, Ty Kimber, Aaron Minjarez, and Isaac Porras.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Darrell Coachman and Rev. Woody Fields.

