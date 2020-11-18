Rebecca Ramona Sherlock age 83 passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Oklahoma City. She was born in Okemah ,OK on July 21,1937 to the late Elwin Vaught and Clyde Jane Smith Vaught.

Rebecca married Kenneth John Sherlock February 1, 1980 in Texas and he preceded her in death February 19, 1998. She worked for Moore’s IGA as a clerk for many years

Rebecca enjoyed going to Roberts Drug, and Johnson Restaurant visiting and drinking coffee with all her friends. She like to read and was always on the go.

Preceding Rebecca in death are her parents, husband, two daughters Kendall Dawn Farris and Kelly Dion Souther, brother Earl M. Vaught and grandson Austin Zane Gore.

Survivors include three children Kevin Farris of Kansas, Kyle Farris and Kasey Farris both of Wewoka, OK ; two brothers Millard Vaught and wife Mary of Cromwell, OK and Dillard Vaught of Okemah, OK; grandchildren Richard J. Vreeland and Dustin of Norman, OK, David Kendall Gore and Mandy of Wewoka, OK, Angie Carter and Kevin of Wewoka, OK, Brittanie Johnson and Jeremy of Wewoka, OK, Cristian Farris of McAlester, OK, Clayton Farris and Alecia of Seminole, OK, Matthew Farris of Wewoka, OK, Darian Farris of Seminole, OK, Dalton Farris of Wewoka, OK, Amancha Coon of KS and Zac Coon of KS, numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends.,

A Memorial service will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sand Creek Cemetery, Cromwell, OK with Pastor Dan Factor officiating.

Arrangements by Stout-Phillips Funeral Home.

