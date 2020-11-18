Steven Wayne Wegner

Steve Wayne Wegner was born December 19, 1965 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Richard Verd Wegner and Dora Faye (Palmer) Lewis. He passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home in Bearden, Oklahoma at the age of 54.

Steve and Michelle Luster were married January 23, 2000 in Wagoner, Oklahoma and have lived in the Okemah area since 2003. Steve worked many years as a pool builder and was a proud and devoted deacon of the Cowboy Crossroads Church of Okemah. He was truly a jack of all trades who could do just about anything. Steve was an avid OU Football fan and also enjoyed playing ball in the yard with his kids and grandkids. He also loved to travel with Michelle and the kids and was just a good guy who truly loved his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle of the home; one son, Eric Tyler Wegner and wife Desi of Bearden; four daughters, Paiden Michelle Wegner of Kiefer, Oklahoma, Samantha Sue-Ellen Moore of Bearden, Lauren Hope Murray and husband August of Wewoka and Marlee Jean Wegner of Bearden; one brother, Richard Wegner of Ponca City; three sisters, Amelia Dawn Bentley of husband Dusty of Okemah, Faith Stringer and husband Michael of Ponca City and Eva Wolf and husband Van of Ponca City and four grandchildren, Tyson Pierce Noble, Everley Lane Moore, Christian Verde Moss Wegner and Clinton Wayne Wegner and a baby girl on the way.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 21st at 2:00 PM at the Cowboy Crossroads Church of Okemah with Bro. Terry Edminsten and Scott Dailey officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.