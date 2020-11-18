Graveside Services for Timothy Beets will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Timothy Beets passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 61. Timothy was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Clarance Wayne and Clara Fern (Wade) Beets on November 7, 1959.

Timothy loved spending his weekends as a child at his grandparent’s place in Okfuskee, Oklahoma. He was a Tulsa East Central High School graduate. Tim met the love of his life and married Tammy Beets on June 6, 1980. In 1992 they moved back to Okfuskee to raise their family. He started the cattle business for a few years and later owned a successful vending company in Okemah and surrounding areas for 40 years. He loved being with his family and close friends during cookouts and gatherings. He loved fishing, skiing, and boating around the lake. Timothy will be missed dearly by so many.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Fern (Wade) Beets, one brother, Stephen Beets, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Timothy is survived by his wife of 40 wonderful years, Tammy Beets, two daughters, Tonya Beets and husband Joshua Raymond of Canyon, Tx., Samantha Dee and husband Spencer Pierce of Bartlesville, Ok., his father, Clarance Wayne Beets of Okemah; four brothers, Dennis Beets and wife Mary Ann of Ponca City, Ok., Kenneth Beets and wife America of Bixby, Ok., and Mitchell Beets of Tulsa, Ok., two grandchildren, Gracie Raymond and Christian Raymond, 7 nieces, Kimberly, Jennifer, Katy, Michelle, Alesha, Mindy and Christy, 6 nephews, Scotty, Rowdy, Jeff, Dustin, Jordan, and Benjamin, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

Serving as active Pallbearers will Scotty Beets, Jeff Beets, Dustin Beets, Jordan Beets, Wayne Mack, and Randy Ruston. Honorary Pallbearers are Dennis Beets, Kenneth Beets, and Mitchell Beets.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Jeremy Farris.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.