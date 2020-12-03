Larry Carl Coleman was born August 22, 1951 in Paden, Oklahoma to Roy Coleman and Edith Marie (Whitson) Hewitt. He passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Okemah at the age of 69.

Larry was a hard worker who enjoyed fishing and loved his watching his chickens and dogs. He had a big heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother and two sisters.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

