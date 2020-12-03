Graveside services for Ronnie Stapp will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Ronnie Stapp was born July 2, 1953 to Gene and Nancy (Fish) Stapp. He passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home in Henryetta at the age of 67.

Ronnie worked as a pipeline general superintendent for Bowen Construction. He enjoyed team roping, working cattle and supporting the Dewar Dragons. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and his new grandbaby. On December 12, 1988 he married Kristi Bean. Ronnie will be dearly missed by so many family and friends that truly loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Danny Jo Stapp and four sisters, Brenda Howell, Carol Stapp, Lavern Counts and Louise Buck.

Survivors include his wife, Kristi Stapp of the home; son, Jake Stapp and wife Crystal of Henryetta; three brothers, Bobby Stapp and wife Fran of Maude, Oklahoma, Goose Stapp of Crowder, Oklahoma and Pete Stapp of Oklahoma; three sisters, Rita Smith and husband Brent of Henryetta, Sharon Stapp of Wetumka and Nita Stapp of Henryetta and three grandchildren, Skylar Morris, Makenzie Morris and Jaklie Stapp. Ronnie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Johnny Bohannon, Nathan Bean and Josh Kilhoffer.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dewar Dragons High School Boys Athletic Department.