City Council cancels meeting By Editor | January 19, 2022 | 0 Posted in Featured Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts COVID Report for Okfuskee County, cases are up – no new deaths January 19, 2022 | 1 Comment » Council approves city agreement with DHS, sets dates for Pioneer Days January 13, 2021 | No Comments » Millions vote early; polls swamped on election day November 8, 2020 | No Comments » November 8, 2020 | No Comments » WES WATKINS TECHNOLOGY CENTER SUPERINTENDENT CELEBRATES RETIREMENT November 8, 2020 | No Comments »