COVID Report for Okfuskee County, cases are up – no new deaths

By Pamela Thompson

“Few of us predicted and none of us hoped that two years after the first incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus would still be prevalent, mutating, and deadly. While case rates and hospitalizations are increasing once again in many areas, there have been many successes in this past year… We are still in a pandemic, but there is hope, and continued data collection and analysis are at its heart,” said Beth Blauer, Associate Vice Provost, John Hopkins University.

The Oklahoma State Health Department sent a media advisory to ONL on January 17. The numbers in this advisory were as follows: COVID-19 cases 839,143, new cases 12,841, new cases 7-day average 10,642, active cases 110,244, and CDC/NCHS provisional deaths 12,775. Oklahoma is divided into eight regions. Okfuskee County is in Region 5 (SE). The recent three day average of Hospitalizations was 49 cases and six in ICU in this region. Region 5 consists of Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Marshall, McCurtain, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, and Seminole counties. Checking by city, Okemah had 23 deaths (no new), and 1,211 recovered cases, for a total of 94 active cases. Weleetka had nine deaths (no new), 298 recovered, for a total of 16 active cases. Paden had no deaths, 309 recovered, for a total of 13 active cases. Boley had eleven deaths (no new), 565 recovered and a total of no active cases. Castle had no deaths, 90 recovered cases and six active cases. Dustin had six deaths (no new), 106 recovered and five active cases. Bearden and Clearview were listed with zero cases.

As stated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, “We publish COVID-19 data daily, however the numbers reflect a situation that is constantly changing. As more information is known (e.g., home address/city /county of a person identified as a case, etc.), updates are made to the data on a daily basis.

As COVID-19 data move into our reporting system, it can take a few days to fully investigate and verify the information. We aim to provide accurate data based on what is known on a given day. This is why various totals (for example: city, zip code, and county case totals) may not always align.”

This is the OK Immunization Summary: there have been 2,655,867 that have had at least one dose, there have been 2,137,006 fully vaccinated, and 5,431,249 total doses administered. These numbers reflect that 54.54% of eligible Oklahomans have been fully vaccinated. OHSD’s goal is to have 70% of eligible Oklahomans vaccinated.