2022 Pharoah Class Reunion

The Pharoah Class Reunion was held Saturday, June 11th at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds in Okemah. Registration began at 9a.m. with 27 alumni and family members attending. Lunch was served at noon with Earl Williams leading the prayer.

The Alumni Committee appreciates all alumni and family members attending our 2022 reunion. We were unable to have the 2020 and 2021 reunions due to the continued concerns related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. We are looking forward to hosting our next reunion and extend an invitation to all that have been connected with the Pharoah School and community to join us for our 2023 reunion.

Alumni and family members attending the 2022 Pharoah Class Reunion included June Baker Bynum, Kenny Walker, Kay Vitosky Coale, Mona Witham Black, Anna Ruth Williams Wesley, Kathleen L. Ogg, Berinda Ogden Gordon, Kay Anderson Smith from Okemah.

Attending were Mary Davis, James Davis, Glen Swan and Dink Witham from Henryetta.

Also attending were Earl Williams, Wanda Wester Williams, and Judy Hauzlund from Mannford. Jeanette Wester Carden and Teresa Carden from Broken Arrow, Everett Woodard from Seminole, Johnny Griffin from Weleetka, Francis Williams from Bristow, Genna Sue Griffin Street from Holdenville, Ellen Rutland Greenley from Tulsa, Ron and Gwynn Salsman Kirkpatrick from Glenpool, Max and Donna Cline from Okmulgee.

Attending from out of state: Russell Jones from Grand Prairie, Texas.

Pharoah Alumni Committee are Mona Witham Black, June Baker Bynum, Max Cline, Kay Vitosky Coale, Kaye Anderson Smith, and Robert Williams.