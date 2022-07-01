Dorothy Louise Richardson Smith

Paden resident Dorothy Louise Richardson Smith passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home.

Dorothy, the daughter of Niles Edward “Babs” Braddock and Bernice (Turner) Gray, was born July 21, 1940 in Jacksonville, FL. Dorothy worked in management for McDonalds for many years. On November 19, 2016, she married Lovell “Joe” Smith in Stroud. She enjoyed bowling, horses, traveling when she was younger and more able, and collecting cook books. Dorothy was a long time member of the Paden Free Will Baptist Church. She spent many of her early years in Jacksonville, FL, however, over the years she lived in several places, Washington, Georgia, California, Arizona, Michigan and Ohio, to name a few.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Smith; and a brother Ellis Niles “Tommy”.

Dorothy is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Jimmy O’Neal of Cordell Georgia, and Tommy and Penny Richardson of Stroud; daughters and son-in-law, Elizabeth O’Neal Cote and Steve Cote of Vienna Georgia, Patricia and Michael Bateman of Wolf, Dewayne and Brenda Smith of Bay City Texas; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet Lee and Larry Bencivenni of Baltimore Maryland, and Dawn and Rick Davis of Jacksonville Florida; grandchildren, Ryan Hunter and Taylor Davenport of Paden, Ethan and Frankie Bateman of Earlsboro, Ryan and Becca Johnson of Stroud, Ashley and Gerad Hightower, Tristan “T.J.” and Chelsea Johnson of Stroud, Dillon Young of Kendrick, Chevy and Christine Lovett, Sabra Lovett of Stroud, William Ellis Richardson, Tommy Ellis Richardson Jr., Jimmy “Little Jimmy” O’Neal III, Christopher O’Neal, Brandon O’Neal, Erik Smith of Cypress, Texas and Jonathan Smith of Ft Collins, Colorado, Rob Cote and Brian Cote; great grandchildren, Scarlett Laramie Davenport, Madi Johnson, Elli Johnson, Kaitlyn Johnson, Canna Hightower, James Hightower, Baylin Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Tynleigh Johnson, Blayne Johnson, Declan Young, Sofia Young, Emily Lovett, Alania Lovett, Aurora Lovett, Shilo Lovett, Jaxxon Lovett, Prestyn Lovett, Kaela Smith of College Station, Texas, Parker Smith of Ft Collins, Colorado, and Taron Smith of Ft Collins, Colorado; and many other family and friends.

Services will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Swearingen Funeral Chapel in Seminole, with Jeremy Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.