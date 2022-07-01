HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

“Pup” Rogers came into the clubhouse after his round of golf on Friday. June 24th, fell in a chair, and said that he felt like he was regressing instead of getting better. Truly, I don’t know how anybody could get better in Friday’s heat.

Debbie Morrison and her family were at the golf course for their family tournament on Saturday, June 25th. They always get their picture made with Earnie when they are here. Then they got one with Earnie and me. I took a group shot for them of all of them together. They are all so much fun.

Vivian Kennedy came in on Sunday after church to ask Earnie a question about her golf cart. Dorthy and Glen Thompson came in right after Vivian an Dorthy and Vivian had a good visit and laughed a lot.

Lots of people were out playing golf and enjoying the cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday. We have 26 golf carts and all of them were out on the course at the same time on both days except for 3 which Earnie said were in the hospital (being repaired).

I mentioned earlier that James and Lisa Roberts and their son had played Moon with Earnie one day when it was too wet to play golf. James and Lisa promised to play with Earnie and me the next time they came. On Monday, June 27th, the four of us had lunch together and played 3 games of Moon. We had a good time before Earnie had to mow the greens and the Roberts went back out to play golf.

Loren Aldridge and Chris Dixon won the 2-person scramble on Thursday, June 23rd, with a score of 3 under par. Loren Aldridge also won the prize for the longest drive and Bruce Dunson won for the closest to the pin.

41 players participated in the 4-person scramble on Monday, June 28th. Danny Fultz, John Powell, Derek Summers and Hallee Summers won the scramble with a score of 8 under par. Kyle Allen won the prize for the longest drive and Chuck Johnson won the prize for the closest to the pin.

ATTENTION: The Fourth of July Tournament will be held this Saturday, July 2nd. Tee-off is at 9:30 A.M. The entry fee is $25 per person. It is a 4-person scramble and you need to bring your own team. We hope to see you there.