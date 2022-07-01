Funeral services for Lucinda Factor will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Factor Family Cemetery. Wake services will be Tuesday, 7:00 PM also at the Nuyaka Indian Baptist Church.

Lucinda Factor was born September 27, 1956 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Wilson and Ina (Roberts) Hicks. She passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 65.

Lucinda was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and attended Weleetka Public Schools as a child. In 1976 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, she and Noah Factor were married. Lucinda was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed playing softball when she was younger and supporting the OKC Thunder. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and watching her grandkids play sports. She will be dearly missed.

Lucinda was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Nancy Jean Factor and brother, Nelson Hicks.

She is survived by her husband, Noah of Okemah; her son, Daniel Factor and wife Ellie of Okemah; sisters, Sarah Hicks of Okemah and Addie Hicks and Sam Beaver of Okemah and five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Josiah, Isaak and Kolby Factor and Mykenzi Deo.

Serving as pallbearers will be Sam Beaver, Brandon Beaver, Commanche Beaver, Noah Beaver, Sanford Golden and J.R. Golden.

Honorary bearers include Eric Carreno, Timothy Carreno, Josiah Factor, Isaak Factor and Kolby Factor.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.