Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Welcomes New Commissioner, Mark H. Mabrey

The 8-member board of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Commission now has a new representative for District 2. Okmulgee banker Mark H. Mabrey, 39, begins serving an eight-year term July 2, 2022.

Appointed by Governor Stitt to the Wildlife Commission, Mabrey is proud to take an active part in wildlife conservation in the state of Oklahoma. Mabrey is also SVP Market President at Mabrey Bank in Okmulgee, serving on the board of directors for Mabrey Bank in Bixby as well. Mabrey is a past chairman and current board member for the Okmulgee County Family YMCA, the Friends of Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge, the Okmulgee Chamber of Commerce, and has taken on other roles in civic organizations throughout his community.

Mabrey looks forward to using his experience as a hunter and angler to champion opportunity for sportsmen and women in Oklahoma stating, “I think it’s very important to continue as much public access as possible.”