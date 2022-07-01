OMMA Launches Updated Website

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) is excited to announce the launch of its updated website.

OMMA worked closely with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) to carry this project through to the finish line.

With highly-sought quick links that make applying for a license, checking the status of an application and verifying a license easier now on the homepage, finding a specific bit of information or even a document can be done in a few clicks or less. The new user-friendly format also features a cleaner layout, providing a better browsing experience when visiting the site on a mobile device.

“We wanted to make sure licensees, along with all other visitors, would be able to quickly and easily find what they were looking for,” said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry. “Our staff and the team at OMES put a lot of work into this overhaul, and we believe it will greatly benefit those we serve.”

Aside from improved accessibility, site visitors will notice new information and other OMMA initiatives. OMMA is also working closely with OMES and Thentia, the licensing software vendor, on integrating real-time status updates on the homepage to show applicants which application dates OMMA license processors are currently working.

For media inquiries, contact Porsha Riley at: (405) 301-9685 or Porsha.Riley@health.ok.gov.