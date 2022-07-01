 Skip to content

Paden Second Semester and Yearly Honor Roll

First Grade:

Second Semester

“A” Honor Roll: Remington Blackwell, Naomi Campbell, Jake Deal, Jazmin Lee, Bowdee Nutt, and Flower Yang.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Larramie Baker, Xaylee Burris, Braylen Dale, Rhett Guinn, George Hang, Hudson Lee, and Ari Thomas.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Jake Deal

“A&B” Honor Roll: Xaylee Burris, Naomi Campbell, Jazmin Lee, Bowdee Nutt. and Flower Vang.

Second Grade:

Second Semester

“A” Honor Roll: Denton Finch, Julianna Pugh, Nicholas Pugh, Jaxi Weddleton. and Ella White.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Martha Avery, Wesley Brandal, Logan Mays, McKenzie Ringle, Christian Silva, Parker Strickland, and Darian White.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Denton Finch, Julianna Pugh, Nicholas Pugh, Jaxi Weddleton, and Ella White.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Wesley Brandal, McKenzie Ringle, Christian Silva, Parker Strickland, and Darian White.

Third Grade:

Second Semester

“A” Honor Roll: Caidy Vass and Easton Lakins.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Haken Benham, Landon Duke, Samuel Fisher, Amariah Gibson, Sianna Jordan, Corbin Pruitt, Danlee Ross, and Stormy White.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Caidy Vass

“A&B” Honor Roll: Haken Benham, Landon Duke, Samuel Fisher, Amariah Gibson, Sianna Jordan, Easton Lakins, Danlee Ross, and Stormy White.

Fourth Grade:

Second Semester

“A&B” Honor Roll: Jace Benham, Kyson Dykes, Rylee Guinn, Angel Hall, Wade Klingeman, Sarah Parsons, Azure Dyer, and Gavin Copeland.

21-22 School Year

“A&B” Honor Roll: Jace Benham, Azure Dyer, and Gavin Copeland.

Fifth Grade:

Second Semester:

“A” Honor Roll: Devon Duke and Peyton Edwards.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Justice Madden, Colby Cheatwood, Condry Davis, Gabby Davis, Paden Finch, Lexi Fisher, Dayton Harris, and Nathan Strickland.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Devon Duke

“A&B” Honor Roll: Peyton Edwards, Justice Madden, Condry Davis, Dayton Harris, Paden Finch, Colby Cheatwood, Gabby Davis, Lexi Fisher, Nathan Strickland, and Cole Caldwell.

Sixth Grade:

Second Semester:

“A” Honor Roll: Rowan Allen, Clarey Ellis, Ziah Jefimoff, and William Martinez.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Buddy Blackwell, Nile Ellis, Noah Martinex, Tianndra Reddin, and Keith Vang.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Rowan Allen, Clarey Ellis, and William Martinez.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Buddy Blackwell, Nile Ellis, and Tianndra Reddin.

Seventh Grade:

Second Semester

“A” Honor Roll: Kanin Case, Kayleigh Combs, Taylor Norman, and Takeesha Watts.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Braylon White

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Kanin Case, Kayleigh Combs, Taylor Norman, and Takeesha Watts.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Braylon White.

Eight Grade:

“A” Honor Roll: Sophia Clanton, Garon Davis, and Peter Hang.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Hannah Davis and Jacen Lyon.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Sophia Clanton and Garon Davis.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Hannah Davis, Peter Hang, and Jacen Lyon.

Ninth Grade:

Second Semester

“A” Honor Roll: Sagan Dyer, Kelton Ross and Maylee Vass.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Cheyenne Bell and Katherine Uhlman.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Sagan Dyer and Maylee Vass

“A&B” Honor Roll: Kelton Ross

Tenth Grade:

Second Semester

“A” Honor Roll: Victoria Clanton, Lilly Jones, Paige McEntire, Avry Pulido, and Summer. Wallis.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Madeline Bradford, Daniel Chavez, Ivey Ellis, and Mayleigh VanDusen.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Victoria Clanton, Lilly Jones, and Summer Wallis.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Madeline Bradford, Daniel Chavez, Ivey Ellis, Paige McEntire, Avry Pulido, and Mayleigh VanDusen.

Eleventh Grade:

Second Semester

“A&B” Honor Roll: Emily Case, Timber Nutt, Karon Parker, and Bonnie Toles,

21-22 School Year

“A&B” Honor Roll: Timber Nutt and Karon Parker.

Twelth Grade:

Second Semester

“A” Honor Roll: Miah Case, Lucy Cannon, Lane Edwards, Morgan Fite, and Kerrigan Vass.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Emily Bass, Chase Groves, Aliyah Holiday, Nathan Johnston, and Seth Walker.

21-22 School Year

“A” Honor Roll: Miah Case, Lane Edwards, Morgan Fite, and Kerrigan Bass.

“A&B” Honor Roll: Emily Bass, Lucy Cannon, Chase Groves, Aliyah Holiday, Nathan Johnston, and Seth Walker.

 

