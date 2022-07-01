Paden Second Semester and Yearly Honor Roll
First Grade:
Second Semester
“A” Honor Roll: Remington Blackwell, Naomi Campbell, Jake Deal, Jazmin Lee, Bowdee Nutt, and Flower Yang.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Larramie Baker, Xaylee Burris, Braylen Dale, Rhett Guinn, George Hang, Hudson Lee, and Ari Thomas.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Jake Deal
“A&B” Honor Roll: Xaylee Burris, Naomi Campbell, Jazmin Lee, Bowdee Nutt. and Flower Vang.
Second Grade:
Second Semester
“A” Honor Roll: Denton Finch, Julianna Pugh, Nicholas Pugh, Jaxi Weddleton. and Ella White.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Martha Avery, Wesley Brandal, Logan Mays, McKenzie Ringle, Christian Silva, Parker Strickland, and Darian White.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Denton Finch, Julianna Pugh, Nicholas Pugh, Jaxi Weddleton, and Ella White.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Wesley Brandal, McKenzie Ringle, Christian Silva, Parker Strickland, and Darian White.
Third Grade:
Second Semester
“A” Honor Roll: Caidy Vass and Easton Lakins.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Haken Benham, Landon Duke, Samuel Fisher, Amariah Gibson, Sianna Jordan, Corbin Pruitt, Danlee Ross, and Stormy White.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Caidy Vass
“A&B” Honor Roll: Haken Benham, Landon Duke, Samuel Fisher, Amariah Gibson, Sianna Jordan, Easton Lakins, Danlee Ross, and Stormy White.
Fourth Grade:
Second Semester
“A&B” Honor Roll: Jace Benham, Kyson Dykes, Rylee Guinn, Angel Hall, Wade Klingeman, Sarah Parsons, Azure Dyer, and Gavin Copeland.
21-22 School Year
“A&B” Honor Roll: Jace Benham, Azure Dyer, and Gavin Copeland.
Fifth Grade:
Second Semester:
“A” Honor Roll: Devon Duke and Peyton Edwards.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Justice Madden, Colby Cheatwood, Condry Davis, Gabby Davis, Paden Finch, Lexi Fisher, Dayton Harris, and Nathan Strickland.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Devon Duke
“A&B” Honor Roll: Peyton Edwards, Justice Madden, Condry Davis, Dayton Harris, Paden Finch, Colby Cheatwood, Gabby Davis, Lexi Fisher, Nathan Strickland, and Cole Caldwell.
Sixth Grade:
Second Semester:
“A” Honor Roll: Rowan Allen, Clarey Ellis, Ziah Jefimoff, and William Martinez.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Buddy Blackwell, Nile Ellis, Noah Martinex, Tianndra Reddin, and Keith Vang.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Rowan Allen, Clarey Ellis, and William Martinez.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Buddy Blackwell, Nile Ellis, and Tianndra Reddin.
Seventh Grade:
Second Semester
“A” Honor Roll: Kanin Case, Kayleigh Combs, Taylor Norman, and Takeesha Watts.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Braylon White
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Kanin Case, Kayleigh Combs, Taylor Norman, and Takeesha Watts.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Braylon White.
Eight Grade:
“A” Honor Roll: Sophia Clanton, Garon Davis, and Peter Hang.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Hannah Davis and Jacen Lyon.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Sophia Clanton and Garon Davis.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Hannah Davis, Peter Hang, and Jacen Lyon.
Ninth Grade:
Second Semester
“A” Honor Roll: Sagan Dyer, Kelton Ross and Maylee Vass.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Cheyenne Bell and Katherine Uhlman.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Sagan Dyer and Maylee Vass
“A&B” Honor Roll: Kelton Ross
Tenth Grade:
Second Semester
“A” Honor Roll: Victoria Clanton, Lilly Jones, Paige McEntire, Avry Pulido, and Summer. Wallis.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Madeline Bradford, Daniel Chavez, Ivey Ellis, and Mayleigh VanDusen.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Victoria Clanton, Lilly Jones, and Summer Wallis.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Madeline Bradford, Daniel Chavez, Ivey Ellis, Paige McEntire, Avry Pulido, and Mayleigh VanDusen.
Eleventh Grade:
Second Semester
“A&B” Honor Roll: Emily Case, Timber Nutt, Karon Parker, and Bonnie Toles,
21-22 School Year
“A&B” Honor Roll: Timber Nutt and Karon Parker.
Twelth Grade:
Second Semester
“A” Honor Roll: Miah Case, Lucy Cannon, Lane Edwards, Morgan Fite, and Kerrigan Vass.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Emily Bass, Chase Groves, Aliyah Holiday, Nathan Johnston, and Seth Walker.
21-22 School Year
“A” Honor Roll: Miah Case, Lane Edwards, Morgan Fite, and Kerrigan Bass.
“A&B” Honor Roll: Emily Bass, Lucy Cannon, Chase Groves, Aliyah Holiday, Nathan Johnston, and Seth Walker.