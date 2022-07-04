Traffic backed up on I-40

The work on I-40 has been in progress since 2019. The westbound lanes were approved for construction by ODOT on June 20, 2019 and work began on December 2, 2019. The eastbound lanes were approved for construction on August 20. 2020.

While it was believed by ODOT administration that both east and westbound lanes would be open for July 4 weekend, that was not the case. On July 4, early afternoon, eastbound traffic was backed up past Clearview exit.