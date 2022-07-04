Water Related Fatality-MCINTOSH COUNTY- Next of Kin Notified

Serious injury vessel incident occurred 07/02/2022 at approximately 1805 hours on Lake Eufaula, .9 miles south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp approximately 6 miles east and 7.3 miles south of Checotah, Oklahoma in McIntosh County.

Vessel-1: 2018 Moomba, operated by Kenna Ingram(SIC) white female, age 22, from Norman, Oklahoma. No injuries reported.

Victim-1: Braxton G Byrd(SIC) white male, age 23, from Norman, Oklahoma. Transported to Porum Landing Boat Ramp by Corps of Engineers vessel. Pronounced deceased on scene by Pafford EMS at 1851 hours.

Passenger-1: Emily Angleton(SIC) white female, age 23, from unknown. No injuries .

Passenger-2: Ryan Guilfoyle(SIC) white male, age 22, from unknown. No injuries .

Passenger-3: Mason Mckee(SIC) white male, age 23, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-4: Christopher Kennedy(SIC) white male, age 22, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-5: Lauren Pritchard(SIC) white female, age 22, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-6: Rachel Williams(SIC) white female, age 23, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-7: Lauren N. Thomason(SIC) white female, age 23, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-8: Charles L Case III(SIC) white male, age 24, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-9: Eden Locke(SIC) white female, age 18, from unknown. No injuries .

Passenger-10: Jacob Ahlefeld(SIC) white male, age 19, from unknown . no injuries.

Passenger-11: Joanna Pappy(SIC) white female, age 22, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-12: Anthony Summers(SIC) white male, age 22, from unknown. No injuries.

Passenger-13: Andrew Ahlefeld(SIC) white male, age 23, from unknown. No injuries.

What Happened: Victim-1 was surfing behind Vessel-1. Victim-1 fell, then Vessel-1 circled back around to Victim-1. Vessel-1 pulled passed Victim-1 and operator went into reverse and Victim-1 was struck by propeller.

Personal Floatation Device: in use by Victim-1. Equipped, but not in use by anyone else in vessel

Investigated by Trooper Justin Williams #537, of the Marine Enforcement Division of Troop W. Assisted by Lieutenant John Huggins #151, Trooper Ryan Williams #746 of Troop W, Trooper Scott Lee #923 of Troop W, Trooper Jaime Futral #899 of Troop W, Trooper Daniel Eaton #466 of Troop C, The Army Corps of Engineers, Pafford EMS, and McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office .

“This report is based upon the trooper’s investigation of this collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”

Authority: Trooper Justin Williams #537

Southeast Regional Communications Center – Durant PCO T.Young